Kanye West is one of the key players of Tidal. Following the release of The Life of Pablo, the streaming service gained 1 1/2 million subscribers which he was supposed to get a bonus for and never got paid.

TMZ reported that Ye’s lawyers issued a letter to Tidal saying the company was in breach and the contract was terminated. Tidal responded in a letter saying that Ye’s contract isn’t up and he’ll face a lawsuit if he tries to sign with another streaming service. Tidal’s position is that the “Ultralight Beam” rapper didn’t deliver the music videos that were apart of his contract, but he doesn’t plan to release any videos until he’s paid.

Despite the fact that Kanye is complaining that he is owed more than $3 million, he is willing to walk away. However, if he’s sued he plans to sue right back.