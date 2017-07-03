“Mr. Big Shot” has decided to turn down the opportunity to run the show in Believeland.

Chauncey Billups was a major asset for the Detroit Pistons who were a perennial Eastern Conference powerhouse from 2003-2008. An NBA Finals MVP in 2004, he was able to be dubbed as “Mr. Big Shot” for his clutch scoring moments during Detroit’s playoff runs to the Finals. Nowadays, Chauncey is being called that for more reasons than one. Recently, Billups had the potential to be the “big shot” behind the GM desk for the Cleveland Cavs as he was named the front runner after they let go David Griffin. When the Cavs offered the position to Chauncey, he surprisingly turned it down. The NBA Countdown on ESPN analyst had this to say

I have great respect for Dan Gilbert and the Cleveland Cavaliers, and I greatly appreciate the discussions we had regarding their organization. As I have conveyed before, ultimately I would like to lead a team’s basketball operation and be a part of a successful franchise. But presently, the timing just isn’t right to delve into that role in Cleveland. In the meantime, I will continue to focus on broadcasting and my other business endeavors.

According to ESPN.com’s Jeff Goodman, the hiring never went through due to staff concerns and money disparity. As news got out, BIG3 founder Ice Cube tweeted his reaction as Chauncey plays for the Killer 3’s in the inaugural league. Do you feel Billups made the right decision? After all, who wouldn’t want to be running along side the game’s best baller in LeBron James. Only time will tell as we see who would be the next lucky contestant to receive an offer from Cleveland.