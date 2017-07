amaica’s highly-touted musician Chronixx drops his brand new video “Likes” from his forthcoming debut album Chronology (out next week 7.7). The self-produced single has been burning up dancehall’s across the world, since its release in March.

Directed by Joachim Maquet, the video was filmed in London during the UK leg of his well-received Chronology Tour, also featuring scenes from his sold-out Brixton Academy show.