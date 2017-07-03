Grammy Award-winning artist Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley’s upcoming album, Stony Hill, which will release on July 21st via Republic Records, is now available for pre-order! Fans who pre-order Stony Hill will instantly receive a download of the single R.O.A.R., as well as recently released songs Nail Pon Cross, Caution, Everybody Wants To Be Somebody and Medication. Exclusive CD + vinyl bundles are also now available on www.damianmarleymusic.com.
