SMIRNOFF partnered with American actor, model and photographer, Lance Gross, and radio personality, Angela Yee, to host more than five-hundred 21 and older fans for The SMIRNOFF Good Life Day Party in celebration of diversity in music and culture and inclusive good times for all at ESSENCE Festival in New Orleans.

The SMIRNOFF Good Life Day Party was a not-to-be-missed event! Some highlights from the day’s festivities included: