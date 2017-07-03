SMIRNOFF partnered with American actor, model and photographer, Lance Gross, and radio personality, Angela Yee, to host more than five-hundred 21 and older fans for The SMIRNOFF Good Life Day Party in celebration of diversity in music and culture and inclusive good times for all at ESSENCE Festival in New Orleans.
The SMIRNOFF Good Life Day Party was a not-to-be-missed event! Some highlights from the day’s festivities included:
- Party host, Lance Gross, engaged with LeToya Luckett, Angela Yee and Larry Morrow
- Live musical performances by DJ Kiss and Lion Babe (images will be available soon)
- Specially curated SMIRNOFF cocktails for all, including the cocktail original SMIRNOFF No. 21 Moscow Mule
- Social media influencers Juhahn Jones and Stephanie Rivera posed together at the step and repeat