Here’s another reason SZA’s song “The Weekend” is turning out to be one of the hottest songs of the year. When Ctrl dropped earlier this year, “The Weekend” was immediately regarded as the stand-out track of the project. K Camp recently took his shot at the incredibly dope SZA song, and he definitely did it justice. The Atlanta rapper has plenty of hype tracks under his belt, so it was great to see a more chill and sultry verse from him for this remix. Last month, he also freestyled over another one of 2017’s most successful songs, Playboi Carti’s “Magnolia” which was produced by Pierre Bourne. Hopefully this release inspires more rappers to lay verses over “The Weekend”, because a beat this smooth should be used to its fullest potential.

On the track, K Camp raps, “Tell SZA she can come see me. You know I got ‘Love Galore’ on repeat.” King Slum lets the R&B singer know he has love for her music. Is a possible collab on the way? Hopefully one is, but in the meantime, you can listen to K Camp’s version of the song below!