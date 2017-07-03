La La Anthony proved that she could hold water during her appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

When pressed about the details of Beyonce’s Beverly Hills push party in May, she kept everything we all wanted to know under wraps including their genders, and if Matthew Knowles was in attendance. But she did reveal that Tina Knowles was turnt all the way up. The actress also added that the food was amazing. “It was like a backyard barbecue”, La La said.

