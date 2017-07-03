Although Logic plans for his next studio album, he says he isn’t planning to abandon music career altogether. As a matter of fact, he just launched his own record label, called Elysium Records.

“Elysium was created mainly because I don’t trust anybody else with the precious cargo that is my family,” he explained in a YouTube video. “I wanted to create a place where they can feel free and literally do whatever they want because this is so much more than just music. It really is a family, you know? So many people that support me are gonna support these artists.”

Elysium’s artist roster includes Damian Lemar Hudson, Logic’s wife, Jessica Andrea, John Lindahl, and Big Lenbo, whose debut project Strange Days (due today – July 3) will mark the label’s first release.

The label launch comes nearly two months after Logic released his chart-topping studio album Everybody, featuring Killer Mike, Chuck D, and Juicy J. The follow-up album will reportedly be his final release; however, Logic insists it will be one for the books.