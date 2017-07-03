n his latest attack against CNN – which he frequently berates as “fake news” – Donald Trump posted a video of himself body slamming the news network, but it was removed not long after.

President Trump, currently on holiday at his Bedminster golf resort in New Jersey, tweeted an old video of himself performing at a WWE professional wrestling match, but with his opponent’s face covered with a CNN logo.

The edited video the President posted showed up on Reddit, a social media message board, a few days ago. The original clip appears to be from when Mr Trump fought WWE Chairman Vince McMahon as part of the company’s “Battle of the Billionaires”.

Mr Trump has long been associated with WWE and was inducted into the company’s Hall of Fame in 2013.