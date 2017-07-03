Music is accessible now more than ever. If you aren’t subscribed to a streaming service when exclusive albums are dropped, you can patiently wait for the torrent file to surface the web and download it. That’s what many people did following the release of JAY-Z’s 4:44 album, including Snoop Dogg.

Snoop admitted that he didn’t have Tidal, and didn’t understand that certain albums were exclusive to streaming services and had to “bootleg” 4:44 in the video above.

I want to shoot a shout out to Jay Z, just dropped another motherfuckin’ hot album,” he said while reviewing the album in the video above. “But you know what, I don’t got Tidal, so a n—- had to bootleg it to me. I’m on iTunes and shit cuz. I don’t understand this, y’all gotta explain that to me. I went to iTunes looking for his album, and I couldn’t find it, but my homie sent it to me.

Luckily for all non-tidal users and Snoop Dogg, 4:44 is slate to make its way on Apple Music next week.