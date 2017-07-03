10 Songs From This Year You Have To Play At Your 4th of July BBQ

Fire up the grills because it’s the 4th of July!

An upbeat music selection is necessary for any Independence Day celebration. Whether you’re enjoying the holidays at a barbecue or cookout with family and friends, or at the pool or beach. But if you’re stuck at work making them coins, check out the list below to feel like you’re off from work enjoying a burger fresh off the grill while listening to some feel good music (This list isn’t in any specific order).

1. “Wild Thoughts” – DJ Khaled featuring Rihanna & Bryson Tiller

2. “Incredible” – Future

3. “Heatstroke” – Calvin Harris featuring Young Thug, Pharrell, & Ariana Grande

4. “Distance” – Omarion

5. “Fashion Week” – Wale featuring G-Eazy

6. “That’s What I Like” – Bruno Mars

7. “Shape Of You” – Ed Sheeran

8. “Mask Off” – Future

9. “Humble” – Kendrick Lamar

10. “Come Closer” – Wiz Kid featuring Drake