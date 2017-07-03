Bred on island of Oahu and currently residing in Los Angeles, CA Hip-Hop artist Jazi has been making waves since the beginning. Born to an Indonesian mother and Caucasian-Jewish father, Jazi embodies a rare mix of cultures with a unique perspective.

Getting her start on the Hawaii Hip-Hop scene during her sophomore year of college, Jazi became inspired to make music after she linked up with Track of Trackbaby Films and began learning how to song write, utilizing her background in poetry. From there she began to pen songs, freestyle and battle in the parking lots on the local scene.

“One cypher outside in the parking lot grew into another opportunity to perform on a stage, which grew into another opportunity to throw my own events, which grew to meeting every radio DJ on the island. We gained the respect (and jealousy) of many as I kept advancing as an artist and I ended up leaving Hawaii for Los Angeles with the Honolulu Pulse ‘Best Hip Hop Artist’ Award,” Jazi said.

Since moving to LA, Jazi has hit the ground running earning the praise of her peers and local DJs alike and respect from many West Coast legends. Jazi even earned the lauded praise of LA based DJ, DJ Carisma, who co-signed her most recent release, Make A Move.

Not holding anything back and rolling with the momentum of her last effort, Jazi has plans to release yet another project dubbed, The Other One. Set for release this Summer, the project will feature a rollout of high quality videos directed, shot and edited by her longtime collaborator Track of Trackbaby Films.

“‘The Other One’ represents someone who doesn’t fall under the typical societal groups of what you should be, and they don’t fall into political labels and social labels. I am more of that; one on the outside, or the different one, seeing life from another view, hearing music from another tone and another world,” Jazi explained of The Other One project.

In addition to the release of new music, Jazi has plans to continue her mission to inspire and guide people into living a better life with her “Little Girl, Big Dream” initiative that seeks to create a new era in the world with more peace, justice, talent, and love. Look for her to be involved, giving back to the community by participating in various community building activities.

“The reason I live is for this music shit. I put my whole life into this Hip Hop shit. Sometimes I barely have time to enjoy myself because its still an every day grind and hustle. But its deeper than rap, its a lifestyle and life choice. I am married to the game and with every track I drop I am only reaching to touch more ears and change more lives,” Jazi concluded.