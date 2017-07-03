In partnership with WHRK 97.1, the highly anticipated 5th Annual “Yo Gotti & Friends” Birthday Bash concert went down in Memphis Tennessee last night. For the first time in its five-year history, the concert took place at t FedEx Forum. Yo Gotti performed to a SOLD OUT crowd and brought out numerous special guests. Along with previously announced performer Lil Wayne, fans were surprised with performances from Jeezy, Meek Mill, Fabolous, Wale and YFN Lucci.

“This was my way to give back to the city, by reaching out to some of my friends in the industry and bringing the biggest concert of the summer to my hometown ” said Yo Gotti

Towards the end of the show, Gotti was honored by the Board of County Commissions of Shelby Country Tennessee with the key O the County and June 29th was declared as “Yo Gotti Day” in Memphis, Tennessee.