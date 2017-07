B Rae is one of the most sound skillful artist to come out in a very long time. Her flow is amazing and her style is nothing short of mind blowing. With all of that said, the heavy spitter has dropped a promo video for her new EP called ‘Sparkle City’ and it is fire. Check it out right now and pre order the album now by clicking the link below and also check out her promo video. EP drops on July 14th, 2017.

Preorder now on iTunes