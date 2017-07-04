A lot of our beloved music groups have decided to bury the hatchet and reunite to deliver nostalgic moments and performances to their fans, like, Bad Boy, Xscape, and New Edition just to name a few. It looks like B2K is next on the list for a reunion.
Former Pretty Ricky front man, Pleasure P, took to Instagram to say that he’s a fan of the R&B heartthrob quartet and would love to see them back together. Former B2K singer, Raz-B, confirmed that P’s dreams might come true.
Lil Fizz, also seemed down with the idea but from the looks of the shot Fizz took at Omarion, O might be the one holding it up.
If me and @babybluewhoaaaa @iamspectacular @slickem_prettyricky can get past the bullshit and do one for the fans, I’m pretty sure you guys can too. There was a time where we couldn’t even be in the same room together, Now we better than ever, selling out shows, giving our fans who’ve patiently waited for us what they’ve been waiting for. @1omarion @airfizzo @boogie_p @razb_b2k if New Edition, Backstreet Boyz, New kids on the block, Jodeci, Dru hill, 112, can do it, you guys can. I’m a fan of B2k and would love to see you all get back on the stage together. Even if we didn’t tour together I would love to see you guys together.