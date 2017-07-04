A lot of our beloved music groups have decided to bury the hatchet and reunite to deliver nostalgic moments and performances to their fans, like, Bad Boy, Xscape, and New Edition just to name a few. It looks like B2K is next on the list for a reunion.

Former Pretty Ricky front man, Pleasure P, took to Instagram to say that he’s a fan of the R&B heartthrob quartet and would love to see them back together. Former B2K singer, Raz-B, confirmed that P’s dreams might come true.

Lil Fizz, also seemed down with the idea but from the looks of the shot Fizz took at Omarion, O might be the one holding it up.