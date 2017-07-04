The Atlanta (by way of NY) emcee/producer gets some help from a few of his famous comedian and rapper friends in the Dontell Antonio directed video as they act out a near nuptial situation as he brings a smooth melody over TEAUXNY & illa Jones production. This time around Sy switches things up with the focus on the one that got away.

“Not saying that I’ve been engaged before, but we all have that one person we would’ve married, BUT DIDN’T! With the video I wanted to get that concept across but still have fun with it, so I took a few ideas from some of my favorite wedding movies like The Wood, The Best Man, Wedding Crashers, and The Wedding Singer,” said Sy on his inspiration behind the song and the video.

The single can be found on Sy’s recently released project 2 SOON which features K Camp, Money Man, and Birdman, with production from Sy , TM88, Illa Jones, and more.

Sy got his momentum moving with his single "Priorities" featuring Bryson Tiller last year, and from there he went on to write and produce "First Take" off of Travis Scott's last album.