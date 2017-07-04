Malcolm D. Kelley, who is a well known actor in the entertainment business, is starring in a new movie called Detroit. This movie is about the 12th Street riot that took place in Michigan in 1967. The violence occurred after the police decided to raid an unlicensed after hour bar known as Blind Pig. The aggressive force used in the incident caused the people affected to become extremely violent. This riot went on for at least five days, leaving government officials in Detroit no other option but to define this tragedy as one of the most destructive darkest moments in history.

Academy Award winning director The Hurt Locker, Zero, and Detroit, decided to finally bring this devastating moment to light. This story delivers visceral, intensity, and suspense. On August 4, 2017 this movie will be hitting all theaters. The Detroit Cast features:

John Boyega – Star Wars

Jason Mitchell – Easy-E in Straight Outta Compton

Malcolm D. Kelly – Lil Saint in You Got Served

Algee Smith – The New Edition Story

Will Poulter – The Revenant

Miguel – Actor, Musician

Anthony Mackie – Captain America: Civil War, The Hurt Locker

Tyler James Williams – Dear White People, Everybody Hates Chris

Hannah Murray – Game Of Thrones

Kaityln Dever – Short Term

Check out the trailer below for ‘Detroit’: