Why Kevin Durant Might Walk Away From Millions To Re-Sign With The Golden State Warriors

Kevin Durant won his first NBA championship this season with the Golden State Warriors, and plans to re-sign.

He has a 2-year deal waiting for him that’s worth between $51 to $53 million, with a player option in the second season. However, the deal has not been finalized and Durant is willing to leave a pretty penny on the table in order to keep the team.

KD is eligible for a maximum salary deal that would start at $34.5 million, under the condition that NBA reigning champions renounce their rights to Andre Iguodala and Shaun Livingston, who have also agreed to re-sign. Even with those conditions, he’s still eligible for a $31.5 deal. But he is expected to take a $25-26 million salary in order to lessen the luxury tax for the team’s owner Joe Lacob.