LL Cool J went from rap legend to TV star with his roles in NCIS: Los Angeles and hosting Spike’s Lip Sync Battle. Today’s generation don’t know LL Cool J as the young, kangol wearing heartthrob who rapped about needing love. The chances of knowing the story of a young LL through a biopic is slim, because he isn’t interested in getting his own biopic.

Page Six caught up with the rapper turned TV star at The Defiant Ones premiere and he said he doesn’t know who he would want to play him or if he’s even into that.