Meek Mill delivers some new music for the July Fourth holiday in the form of his latest tape, Meekend Music II.

The mixtape is four tracks long, with appearances from YFN Lucci, Barcelini and Eearz. Mike Will Made-It, Street Runner, Dougie and Papamitrou provide the beats.

Check out the tracklist below.

1. “Save Me” (prod. by Dougie)

2. “Young Nigga Dreams” Feat. YFN Lucci and Barcelini (prod. by Papamitrou)

3. “Organized Chaos” Feat. Eearz (prod. by Mike Will Made-It)

4. “Bag Talk” (prod. by Street Runner

Download the tape here.