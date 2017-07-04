Rae Sremmurd‘s Slim Jxmmi looses an extremely valuable chain when he jumped into the crowd during a show at Zénith in Paris Monday night, Europe 1 reported. Europe 1 also added that they had gathered information valuing the lost piece at 100,000 euros ($113,515). After the show, Jxmmi reportedly filed a complaint with local police.​ Jxmmi also confirmed the $100k valuation on Twitter Tuesday afternoon.

Yes I hit a 100k crowd surf — J✖️M (@Jxmmi) July 4, 2017

In post-surf footage taken by a show attendee, the Sremmurd team is seen telling whoever has the chain to bring it to the stage so they could be rewarded with being brought on tour with them, and/or 50,000 euros: