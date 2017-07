Brand new music from Lunice Fermin Pierre II – Montreal’s premiere rap-producer – welcomes Denzel Curry alongside two more members of his crew ‘C9’: JK The Reaper & Nell. Pairing the innate and vivid experimentalism of both camps, Lunice and the 2016 XXL Freshman bring raw, hard hitting bars of political spiritualism standing up to oppressive relationships and institutions.

