Even though it is summer, BAPE is already gearing up for the fall/winter season with their latest collection. The lineup contains something for everyone. There are a variety of items for men and women, starting with anoraks, puffer jackets, and fleeces, as well as pieces which have been insulated with fur. A distinct sportswear influence runs throughout and is encapsulated by the Roadman-worthy blue tracksuit. The iconic BAPE camo, meanwhile, comes optioned in shades of blue, orange or black.

Look out for BAPE’s 2017 fall/winter collection arriving at BAPE retailers and online this Saturday, July 8. Check out the entire collection below.