Chicago saw one of its most violent Fourth of July weekends in recent years: At least 101 people were shot between Friday afternoon and early Wednesday, nearly half of them over 12 hours as the long holiday drew to a close. Fourteen of the wounded died.

The last time the Fourth holiday spanned four full days was in 2013, when July 4 fell on a Thursday and many people had Friday off. At least 74 people were shot between Wednesday evening and early Monday that year, and 12 of them died, according to media data.

The violence this year was largely confined to the South and West sides, including districts where the department has installed what it calls strategic support centers and predictive technology. Hundreds of officers on overtime were also deployed to those districts.

The youngest person shot over the weekend was a 13-year-old boy seriously wounded in Gage Park on Friday night. The oldest person shot was a 60-year-old man in the Lawndale neighborhood.