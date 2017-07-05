Weezy F Baby is back.

Lil Wayne dropped a new four-track project today after dropping some hints on his Instagram. The cover art is red, white and blue, although his Instagram caption lets fans know he’s “STILL trying to fight” for his independence. The “trakk list” features verses from Young Jeezy, Jay Jones, and Hoody Baby. On the second track, Wayne also joins the group of artist who have taken their stab at the poppin’ “Magnolia” beat. Mike Will and ChefBoy’RT have production credits on this project.

The rap legend is giving fans plenty to be excited about recently. He also dropped a flyer for his 3rd annual Weezyana Fest, which will be in Los Angeles, California on August 25th. The event will feature Gucci Mane, Young Boy NBA, Rich The Kid and Kodi Shane.

We’re glad Lil Wayne is still working. You can listen to the tracks below or by heading over to his YouTube page.