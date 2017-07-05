It seems like the LA Clippers are just letting their entire heart and soul core of their roster go. First it was CP3, now it’s one of the most beloved 6th man to ever grace the hardwood floor.

In a 3-team trade that consist of the LA Clippers, Atlanta Hawks and Denver Nuggets, the Clippers were able to land sharpshooting forward Danilo Gallinari while sending Jamal Crawford to the Atlanta Hawks. The trade will become official tomorrow as it helps clear space for Denver to sign forward Paul Millsap to a 3 year, $90 million dollar deal.

The Clippers are ready to form a front court duo that will give teams headaches as they expect to sign Gallinari to a 3 year, $65 million dollar deal to help stretch the defense out and create ways for Blake Griffin to dominate inside the paint. While the Clippers have some more off season work to do to bounce back from the loss of CP3, it seems like Jerry West knows what he is doing in orchestrating a team that would compete to a monster squad he had major responsibility creating at Golden State.

What Atlanta is getting is the same Crawford they had when he suited up for them back in 2009. The ageless 37-year-old guard still shows fans why he is one of the best 6th men ever thanks to his ability to come off the bench and light it up from three point land. But according to sources, Crawford is planning to buyout from Atlanta and will attempt to sign with the Lakers. Now imagine seeing Jamal in the storied purple & gold, going for 30 against his former squad. If Crawford is able to pull this off, the Clip Show is in for a rude awakening.