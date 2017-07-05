Maryland rapper Travy Nostra is back at it again with his new single “Get What I Want”, this time with fellow DMV artist Rico Nasty. Unlike his past work, Nostra switches it up with “Get What I Want” and trades in the introspective trap sound for something a little more melodic.

Teaming up with producers Shane Alexander and LouieOnTheBeat, Rico and Nostra bring us a single that could very easily turn into a summer anthem, although coming halfway through the season. Even though this is the first collaboration from the Maryland based duo, their two sounds naturally mesh on this track. Hopefully this means we can expect more joint work as their careers progression but only time will tell.

Be sure to keep an eye out for Travy Nostra’s next mixtape, Rap Game Nostra Vol. 2 and check out Rico Nasty’s Tales of Tacobella, now availible on all major streaming platforms.