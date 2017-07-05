Following the announcement of his upcoming, highly anticipated album JUNGLE RULES due July 14, The GRAMMY® Award-nominated multiplatinum young legend, influencer, and philanthropist French Montana excitedly uncovers a powerhouse tracklisting and back album cover. The project is stacked with hard-hitting features from some of the most prominent lyricists today, including Pharrell Williams, Swae Lee, The Weeknd, Travis Scott, Quavo, Future, Young Thug and more.

Full tracklist for JUNGLE RULES is below:

“Whiskey Eyes” feat. Chinx “Unforgettable” feat. Swae Lee “Trippin” “A Lie” feat. The Weeknd & Max B “Jump” feat. Travis Scott “Hotel Bathroom” “Bring Dem Things” feat. Pharrell “Bag” feat. Ziico Niico “Migo Montana” feat. Quavo “No Pressure” feat. Future “Push Up” “Stop It feat. T.I.” “Black Out” feat. Young Thug “She Workin” feat. Marc E. Bassy “Formula” feat. Alkaline “Famous” “Too Much” “White Dress”

Earlier this month, French screened his riveting documentary Project: Unforgettable — “My Project, Their Reality” in front of tastemakers in New York. The heartfelt visual follows him to Uganda. He returns to the continent of his birth to track down YouTube sensation, Uganda’s Triplets Ghetto Kids after finding fascination in their videos. Along the way, he awakens with inspiration, witnessing the culture firsthand and undergoing a transformative experience that went on to define the album and yield the music video for “Unforgettable.” It’s as powerful as it is poignant.

Describing the documentary, Billboard put it best claiming, “His level of motivation is back at an all-time high.” The full length documentary will be released the week Jungle Rules arrives.

French is with his biggest, boldest, and best work to date. Moreover, he’ll be taking this new music on the road, announcing a series of international headline gigs and dates supporting The Weeknd on theStarboy Tour. Check out the full itinerary and find tickets HERE.

For up to date information regarding French Montana, please visit:

http://www.frenchmontanamusic.com

http://twitter.com/frenchmontana

http://www.facebook.com/FrenchMontanaOfficial/

http://www.instagram.com/frenchmontana/

http://www.youtube.com/user/FrenchMontanaVEVO