Cleveland’s projected run to 4peat as Eastern Conference Champs just have gotten alot more difficult. They can thank Danny Ainge for that.

It looks like Boston Celtics general manager Danny Ainge was able to pull off a incredible roster filling feat. The former NBA champ has created two sets of “Big 3” in his general managerial career after the signing of NBA All Star forward Gordon Hayward. Hayward has agreed to sign with the Celtics for 4 years, the contract worth $128 million dollars. The scoring phenom from out of the Hoosier city of Indianapolis averaged a career high 22.7 points per game for a playoff contending Utah Jazz squad.

The addition of Gordon to Celtic-land is a “basketball match-making in heaven” in more reasons than one. Not only Hayward takes the scoring load off of Al Horford and MVP candidate Isaiah Thomas, the signing reunites Gordon with his college coach Brad Stevens. In case you forgot, Stevens led the cinderella Butler University Bulldogs to the 2010 NCAA National Championship game against the Duke Blue Devils. In case you’re wondering who was his star player on the #5th seeded squad, a tall skinny blonde kid who wore #20 who had nearly upset the Blue Devils with a last second half court heave as time expired. The tall kid who wore #20 was named Gordon Hayward who averaged 15.2 points and 8.2 assists for the Bulldogs. Get exciting Celtic fans as the Stevens/Hayward connection is back in full effect and ready to shoot their way back to the NBA Finals.