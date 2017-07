Today (July 5) the RIAA has announced that JAY-Z’s most recent release 4:44 is already certified platinum. It’s quite an accomplishment given that the certification means the album moved one million units in 5 days, being limited to only Tidal.

Congrats to #JAYZ, ‘4:44’ is Certified Platinum by the @RIAA_Awards. TIDAL.com #RIAAPlatinum #444 A post shared by Roc Nation (@rocnation) on Jul 5, 2017 at 7:12am PDT

It’s another great accomplishment for Hov as 4:44 marks his 13th album and thirteenth Platinum certification.