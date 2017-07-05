Joey Badass has proven to be an All Amerikkkan Badass by releasing three new songs at the same damn time.

In a now deleted tweet, Joey teased that he’ll be dropping “just cuz” music, because it’s summertime and he loves his fans. Well Joey’s word is bond because three new tracks appeared on the Pro Era SoundCloud titled “500 Benz”, “Too Lit”, and “Love is Only A Feeling”.

Joey already has one of the best albums of 2017 (so far), and now we have three more singles to enjoy until the Pro Era project drops. All three songs will be available on Apple Music and Spotify at midnight.