Kanye West’s second studio album Late Registration made its mark in many Hip Hop fan’s hearts. It spawned the timeless hit “Gold Digger” which was released on July 5, 2005.

The song peaked at number one on the Billboard Hot 100, becoming Ye’s and Jamie Foxx’s second number one single. The single was the fastest-digital download and had the most digital downloads during that time.

“Gold Digger” received a nod for Record of the Year at the 2006 Grammy Awards, and took home the award for the Best Rap Solo Performance. As of January 2011, the song has sold over 3,000,000 copies in the United States.

Check out the video of Kanye West auditioning for American Idol singing his timeless hit.