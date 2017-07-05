Kick’d Out: Air Jordan 5 Fall Drop With New Colorways

Kick’d Out: Air Jordan 5 Fall Drop With New Colorways

The Jordan brand highlights the Jordan 5 upcoming season release with their retro re-up. The silhouette was originally inspired by the MJ high flying dunks and WWII fighter planes. Now – the sneaker will have five new colorways with Bred and Royal-inspired features along with a cement color, camo, and black-on-black style.

Air Jordan 5 Fall 2017 Release Dates

The Air Jordan 5 Flight Pack West is available starting July 1.

The Air Jordan 5 Premium Black/Black is available starting July 8.

The Air Jordan 5 Cement is available starting August 5.

The Air Jordan 5 Camo is available starting September 2.

The Air Jordan 5 Flight Pack East is available starting September 30.