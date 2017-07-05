Lindsay Lohan defended her President Donald Trump and his family in two tweets she posted on Monday [July 3rd].

Trump made global headlines after he offered help to a terminally ill British baby to receive experimental treatment in the United States, after the court ruled life support should end. Lohan insisted that his one act of kindness is the real him.

THIS IS our president. Stop #bullying him & start trusting him. Thank you personally for supporting #THEUSA — Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) July 4, 2017

Lohan then responded to a pro-Trump/anti-Obama tweet defending his family, insisting they are kind people.