The 2017 NBA Champions, the Golden State Warriors, have been making many headlines with their 5 year, $201 million super-max deal for Steph Curry, Kevin Durant‘s surprisingly low 2 year, $53 million deal, and the successful resigning of Andre Iguodala, Shawn Livingston, and David West. They’ve spent quite a lot of money, placing them well above the cap and their luxury tax continues to soar. Adding to their already stacked bench, they successfully acquired small forward Nick Young for a 1 year, $5.2 million deal.

Young, who won’t have to travel too far after leaving the Los Angeles Lakers, had received an offer from the Minnesota Timberwolves for 2 years. It wouldn’t have been a bad move with their recent acquisitions of Jimmy Butler, Jeff Teague, and Taj Gibson. However, with winning now on everyone’s mind, Swaggy P definitely made a great choice in joining Golden State. He adds scoring, shooting and personality to an already dynamic team, who just acquired shooter Omri Casspi as well.

The Warriors seem to be winning the arms race so far in the offseason, and haven’t even taken any of the big names in the free agency pool. The upcoming season continues to look more and more interest.