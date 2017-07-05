Skateboard P seen in yet another NMD Human Race colorway….

Pharrell and numerous celebrities spent their time in Paris during the Fashion Week as they presented new pieces to the world. The Adidas NMD Human Race has become one of the most popular sneakers of the past two years. These could also be a one-of-one for Skateboard P and a gift from the Adidas team. We should see a release date in Fall 2017 or could they be releasing sooner? Coming equipped in a bright yellow colorway with teal and purple accents on the laces and outsole, a NMD midsole block, tonal yellow lettering and a huge white cushioned midsole.

We will keep you posted as more info emerges on the latest NMD colorway.