Rob Kardashian went on an Instagram rampage today and let the cat out the bag!

He accused Blac Chyna of cheating on him, and exposed her nude pictures and intimate conversations they’ve had. He also said he paid for her body to get done after Dream Kardashian was born, pays her $15K rent, bought her 400K worth of jewelry, and bought her a Ferrari. Additionally, he accused her of consuming alcohol and doing drugs like cocaine and ecstasy, while their baby was in the house. On the other hand, Chyna is accusing him of beating her.

These two need to get it together for Dream’s sake.

