SZA has finally announced a tour in support of her latest album, Ctrl. The TDE songstress is hitting the road starting mid-August, and will most likely make stops to your city between then and mid-December.

SZA announced the dates on both her Instagram and Twitter pages, even sharing some art and SZA tunes to go with it. She will be accompanied by St. Louis rapper Smino, as well as R&B singer Ravyn Lenae on the tour.

Check out the list of dates below.