Even more new JAY-Z music is on the way. Today (July 6) Universal Music confirmed that physical copies of Hov’s 4:44 will have three additional bonus tracks when released.

When 4:44 dropped last week, there was speculation that the physical copies would have bonus tracks. Now the revised tracklist has been revealed, with three new songs on the project: “Adnis,” “Blue’s Freestyle/We Family,” and “ManyFacedGod.” That last one includes a feature from James Blake.

4:44 will be available on CD via Amazon starting tomorrow (July 7). Check out the physical tracklist below.

1. “Kill Jay-Z”

2. “The Story of O.J.”

3. “Smile” Feat. Gloria Carter

4. “Caught Their Eyes” Feat. Frank Ocean

5. “4:44″

6. “Family Feud” Feat. Beyoncé

7. “Bam” Feat. Damian Marley

8. “Moonlight”

9. “Marcy Me”

10. “Legacy”

11. “Adnis”

12. “Blue’s Freestyle / We Family”

13. “ManyFacedGod” Feat. James Blake