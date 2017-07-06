NBA 2k18, this year’s installment of the popular sports video game, is already shaping up to be very special. It was announced in June that Cleveland Cavaliers’ All Star point guard Kyrie Irving will grace the 2018 edition’s cover. One of the NBA’s all-time great big men, Shaquille O’Neal, was announced as the cover athlete for the $100 Legend Edition back in May. And now, for the first time ever, the NBA will give special recognition to our neighbors up North with a “Canada Edition” featuring Toronto Raptors high flyer DeMar DeRozan on the cover.

The Raptors have generated a lot of buzz over the last few years, with huge improvements as a team and contender within the East. They also added rapper Drake to their roster in 2013 to serve as their Global Ambassador. He constantly references “the 6” in his music, has generated much merchandise and helped contribute to people becoming more aware of all of the splendor the capital of Ontario, and Canada as a whole, have to offer. Toronto was given the honor of hosting the 2016 All Star Weekend festivities, and was regarded as a great time by many, only helping its growing popularity.

The NBA 2k series prides itself on consistently improving the gaming experience for all NBA fans, with yearly updates to specific game modes and features. This inclusion of Canada is especially notable having only played host to two NBA teams ever, with the Toronto Raptors currently the only active team within the country. NBA 2k18 is available on September 15th for those who pre-ordered, and September 18th for normal purchase. Stay tuned for more information on special features.