Sophia Chang Tells One Sneaker Designer She Can’t Live Without On “Her Take”

The 33rd episode features Champs Sports illustrator and designer Sophia Chang as the celebration for #AsWomenWin Continues..

Her Take is a series hosted by Steph Lecor, The First Lady of DJ Khaled’s We The Best at Khaled’s personal sports’ store to talk adidas, fashion, lifestyle, music, sneakers and products that women love. Previous women that have been featured on the show include Scottie Beam, Draya, Reginae Carter and Young M.A. Sophia speaks about her experiences as an intern, designing men’s sneakers, her big break as an illustrator and much more.

Check out the episode above.