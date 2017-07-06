Today, Casio G-SHOCK announces the new Utility Color Collection, featuring three additional colorways for the GA700 model. Inspired by the color palettes found in military uniforms and utility jackets, the new collection sees the GA700 outfitted in olive green (GA700UC-3A), tan (GA700UC-5A) and dark grey (GA700UC-8A) shades to complement the ongoing military color trend.

First introduced in the fall of 2016, the GA700 model debuted a re-imagined case design, including a prominent front button and multi-dimensional dial design. The GA700 timepieces also include 3D bold hour and minute hands, white super illuminator LED backlight and a five-year battery life.

In addition, each model comes equipped with G-SHOCK’s legendary structure of shock resistance and 200M water resistance. The collection also features world time with 31 time zones (48 cities + UTC), as well as 4 daily alarms, a 1/100th second stopwatch and 1/10th countdown timer, 12/24hr formats, and a hand retract function – all in a 53.4mm case.

The GA700UC-3A, GA700UC-5A and GA700UC-8A will retail for $99 USD beginning August 2017, and will be available for purchase at standard G-SHOCK retailers, including Zumiez, Macy’s, shopcasio.com, select fashion apparel and the G-SHOCK Soho Store.