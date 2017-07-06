Today in Source News Flash: After the huge success of her last album Ctrl, SZA finally announced dates for upcoming nationwide tour. Check out the full list here.

Lil Wayne just dropped a new four-track project on which he takes on the popping “Magnolia” and much more. Check it out now.

Yesterday, only 5 days after the release of JAY-Z’s 13th studio album, 4:44, the RIAA has announced that the project has already been certified platinum. More on the story here.

Travis Scott has announced a pop-up store in London’s Soho district. Details from the rapper’s announcement are pretty scarce, with only the location, Berwick Streets One by One tattoo studio, revealed.

ON THE WAY… TWO DAYS ONLY pic.twitter.com/VIHrQsmGoU — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) July 5, 2017

The Jordan Brand will be releasing the classic Air Jordan 5 in five new colorways for the upcoming season.

President Donald Trump went after North Korea over its latest missile test but also found time to blast CNN and former President Barack Obama during his press conference this morning with Polish President Andrzej Duda. He also said, yeah, Russia “and others” meddled in the 2016 election but downplayed US intelligence agencies’ assessment of it all.

The Golden State Warriors have successfully acquired small forward Nick Young for a 1 year, $5.2 million deal.

Come back tomorrow for more and hit SUBSCRIBE on our YouTube to never miss a beat.