Warriors’ Rosalyn Gold-Onwude On Drake: “It’s Been Really Cool To Cultivate A Friendship With Him”

Warriors’ Rosalyn Gold-Onwude On Drake: “It’s Been Really Cool To Cultivate A Friendship With Him”

Earlier this week, Drake brought journalist Rosalyn Gold-Onwude as his date to the 2017 NBA Awards.

Who is Rosalyn Gold-Onwude?

An Emmy-Award winning broadcaster, Onwude is the sideline reporter for regional broadcasts of Golden State Warriors and San Francisco 49ers games. She intermittently does New York Liberty broadcasts on MSG Network, sideline reporting on TNT and does college basketball analyst work on ESPN.

She has a good rapport with everyone she covers, including her date, Drake.

Gold-Onwude did an interview with Drake last year that went viral. He mentioned that he wanted to take Gold-Onwude that he wanted to take her out on a date.

Fast forward to Monday, he did just that.

“Yeah it definitely caught me by surprise when I first met him,” Ros Gold-Onwude told Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson on Scoop B Radio.

How did they develop such a good rapport?

Click here to listen to check out Rosalyn Gold-Onwude’s Chat

“The first thing was the connection because we’re both black and Jewish. You know, my father my father is Nigerian and my mom is white, you know from Russian, Eastern European background and Jewish. So, you know, we have that in common.”

They also have basketball in common. Onwude, a Queens, NY native won two basketball state titles at Christ The King High School before going on to help Stanford make three consecutive trips to the Final Four and winning Pac 10 defensive player of the year.

“He’s a big time basketball fan,” she told Scoop B. “We’ve become friends through; just his passion for the game. He’s come to a lot of games, he’s become really good friends with Steph Curry and his family. So we met through that and every time he’s around, it’s always fun, jokes, laughter. It’s a whole crew of us that’ll end up hanging out together or seeing each other at these games. So it’s been really cool to cultivate a friendship with him.”