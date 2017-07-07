Chris Rivers, gearing up for the release of his project Delorean on July 14th, has released the second single titled “Dasafac.” Featuring production by Unleash Musik, the son of late Hip-Hop legend Big Pun combines a new-age flow with his lyricism to paint a picture of the self validation that most people feel that they need. It’s a fun, yet insightful record.

Rivers also decided to jump on highly popular track “Humble” by Kendrick Lamar with a powerful freestyle jam packed with bars. With tracks these like, we can only imagine what he has in store for us when his album drops.

You can listen to “Dasafac” and “Humble” freestyle below and pre-order the album Delorean here.