FYF Releases 2017 Set Times

+ New VIP Amenities, New Stage, Official App & Go Metro

Single-Day, 3-Day GA and 3-Day VIP Passes

Available Now at www.FYFFEST.com



Headlining Sets from:

Missy Elliott, Björk, Frank Ocean, Nine Inch Nails

A Tribe Called Quest, Iggy Pop, Solange



July 21-23 at Exposition Park in Los Angeles

FYF Fest kicks off its 14th year in under three weeks on July 21-23 at Exposition Park in Los Angeles, and they are excited to share the full artist schedule with set times now (above). A limited number of Single-Day passes are available for $109 plus fees for Friday and $125 plus fees for Saturday and Sunday, and limited number of Weekend GA ($299 plus fees) and Weekend VIP ($549 plus fees) passes are still available and on sale now. For all ticketing info, FAQ, and news, please visit fyffest.com . FYF is produced in association with Goldenvoice.



VIP pass holders will have dedicated lanes at the Main Entrance for expedited festival entry, a separate VIP Main Stage viewing area, and a dedicated VIP area on the South Lawn that will feature a complimentary coat check, seated wait service for both food and drinks, premium food vendors, craft beer, premium cocktails, wine, oysters, premium restrooms, as well as plenty of shade and areas to relax. Purchase VIP Passes at fyffest.com .



With so much dancing to be had at FYF this year, FYF is pleased to announce that they have added another stage called Outer Space. This stage will feature longer sets, B2B sessions with friends, and shade all day.