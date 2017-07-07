The newest addition to the Cortez family….

Summer ’17 is in full swing and Nike continues to bless us with new colorways for the classic OG Cortez. One of the most sought after kicks and one of LA’s favorite sneakers, they are now welcoming a new addition. Nike sportswear continued with the classic construction and has added another striking colorway to the collection called the “Blue Jay.”

Today, we get an official look at the OG Cortez coming equipped in a all-white base with leather and a royal blue vintage swoosh with hints on the heel and tongue. If you look very closely matching stripes are also included on the midsole. You can purchase a pair from Nike retailers today and check out images in the gallery below.

Nike Classic Cortez Leather

Price: $90