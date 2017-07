Watch Run The Jewels As Claymation Characters In “Don’t Get Captured” Video

Currently on their Run The World Tour, Run The Jewels drop of their latest video for “Don’t Get Captured.”

In the Chris Hopewell-directed clip claymation versions of El-P and Killer Mike are on a haunted house horror ride, but they aren’t met by your typical monsters and ghosts. Instead the rappers encounter politicians, gentrification, racial profiling and corporal punishment.

