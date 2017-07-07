The concept of an album being a final product has been called into question ever since Kanye West continually made changes to The Life of Pablo after its initial release. Since then, other artists have adopted the method in an effort to add singles or features to albums they feel they would fit well. It’s also been said this was done to increase the amount of streams artists’ albums get. Whatever the motivation, Young Thug has joined the wave, adding Quavo to the track “You Said” on his recently released album Beautiful Thugger Girls.

Thug had also expressed interest in having Frank Ocean join him on track “Me or Us” but is expected to add Travis Scott to the song in the coming weeks. Future recently added “Used To This” featuring Drake, “Mask Off” Remix featuring Kendrick Lamar, and “Extra Luv” featuring YG to his album Future. He also added “PIE” featuring Chris Brown to HNDRXX, so this phenomenon of unfinished albums is sure to continue growing.

You can stream the new version of “You Said” on Apple Music.