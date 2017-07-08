Last night (July 7) Joey Bada$$ closed out the third annual STEEZ Day Festival with a huge announcement, telling the crowd that Capital STEEZ’s posthumous album will be dropping this year.

Following performances from A$AP Mob, The Underachievers, Ab-Soul, Saba, J.I.D, Jay IDK and Jazz Cartier Joey told the crows: “You know it’s been five years. And we just want to say, on December 23, King Capital will officially be dropping. Y’all heard it here first. The most valid source.”

Pro Era has been honoring the late rapper, who passed away on Christmas Eve in 2012 by throwing the annual music festival.

Watch Joey reveal the album release date below.